PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen walking in her neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Zejna Zelkanovic, 61, went missing while walking in the 2700 block of NE 95th Ct. She is white, 5-foot-5-inches tall and 185 pounds with red/grey hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a long sleeved black shirt and dark, striped athletic pants.

Zelkanovic has medical and mental health issues. If you see her or know where she is, call 911.