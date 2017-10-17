Video shows Lents car thief in broad daylight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in the Lents neighborhood had her car broken into in broad daylight while she was home Monday — and while she may have not caught the suspect, her security cameras did.

Sandy Land — who lives along Southeast 101st and Holgate with her family — said the video shows the suspect walking up and down the street, trying to get into any and every car. According to the video, he eventually comes back and got into Land’s car parked in the driveway.

The video shows that the suspect committed the crime just 5 minutes before Land climbed into her car to run an errands — which is when she discovered she was robbed.

“As soon as my son left, he came back, got in our car, sat down 5 minutes, ransacked it, took a bag full of stuff, ” Land said. “We’re not even sure at this point what was taken for sure. I know he took the money in there and my husband has medication for his heart — he took all that.”

Land said this is the second time her car has been broken into and believes it’s part of the growing homeless problem that’s spilling into the Lents neighborhood.

While Land said she did file a police report, she also wants everyone in the area to be aware and keep a lookout for the suspect.