Trail restrictions at Whipple Creek Regional Park

Vancouver, Wash (KOIN) – Beginning Nov. 1, only hikers and runners will be able to use the dirt trails at Whipple Creek Regional Park in Ridgefield.

According to Clark County officials, it’s the first time they’re putting seasonal trail restrictions in place at the 300-acre park off Northwest 179th Street. The goal is to preserve the park’s natural surface trails. The county says the trails have had mud problems because of poor drainage, clay soils, and steep slopes. Volunteers have worked over the past several years to reroute trails, improve drainage, and spread gravel on the park’s main trails to make them accessible all year long.

Equestrians and mountain bikers can continue to use those gravel trails during the wet season.

Clark County Parks will post signs at main entrances to the park, explaining the closures and displaying a map of the trails. Signs will also be posted at each primitive trail entrance.

The county has not yet decided when the dirt trails will reopen to all users; that decision will depend on weather and trail conditions.

