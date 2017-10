Related Coverage KairosPDX in Albina may lose spot to ACCESS Academy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students are expected to walk out of Access Academy on Tuesday morning.

The school for accelerated learners faces a possible closure under a new Portland Public Schools plan. The Rose City Park Building would be turned into a traditional K-5 elementary school.

A rally was held by students, parents and staff on Monday afternoon.

The school board is set to vote on the plan in the next few weeks.