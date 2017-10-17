State Bar proceeds with charges against Amanda Marshall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Bar has determined there’s probable cause to bring ethics charges against a former U.S. attorney who authorities say lied about a sexual relationship with an assistant prosecutor in her office.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the agency’s disciplinary board made the decision on Saturday after reviewing the bar investigation into Amanda Marshall who resigned in 2015 amid a federal probe.

The panel says Marshal may have violated rules dealing with honesty and trustworthiness.

If she’s found guilty, the punishment could range from a public reprimand to suspension or disbarment.

Marshall’s lawyer Allison Martin Rhodes says her client has acknowledged that she “was not completely truthful” and “she stands prepared to face the consequences of that statement.” ___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive