Plea deal expected in sex trafficking case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 23-year-old man convicted of compelling prostitution will be sentenced on Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Tre Quane Jenkins and his alleged co-conspirator, Antonio Jaray Moore, were subjects of a multi-agency task force attempting to locate a juvenile who was possibly the victim of human sex trafficking, according to court documents.

During the operation, an undercover officer located an apartment in the 8500 block of Southeast Steele Street that was leased to Moore where the girl had set up a “date,” according to court documents. Jenkins admitted to living at the apartment. When police searched the apartment they found the 16-year-old girl and “numerous articles relating to prostitution.”

Officers also recovered a loaded firearm, ammo and electronic devices that were processed as evidence.

“Information in the electronic devices indicated Mr. Jenkins and the co-defendant were involved in trafficking the juvenile female,” according to court documents.

The effort to rescue the girl was led by the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit, the Beaverton Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

In a statement sent out at the time of Jenkins’ arrest, police said: “Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. They are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse.”

Moore is scheduled to change his plea on Tuesday morning. Details of his plea agreement have not been disclosed.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as new details are released.