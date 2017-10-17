Kelso teen’s shooting death still under investigation

Related Coverage Teen boy accidentally shoots, kills friend at Kelso home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators are still looking into the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Kelso boy who was shot and killed by his friend in what was originally labeled an accidental shooting.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said the decision whether or not to charge the shooter — who was a friend of slain teen Edgar Vazquez — rests with the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. But the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

The 13-year-old boy who shot his friend provided a brief statement to deputies the night of the shooting, but authorities said Tuesday they “are hoping for cooperation from the family to be allowed to interview the boy again very soon.”

In the Tuesday release, the sheriff said the teen was shot by a shotgun, but further details of the shooting will remain undisclosed until the investigation is complete.

Officials said they’re not sure why the boys had access to a shotgun.