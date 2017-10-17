Juror in Woodburn bank bombing trial sends judge letter

Related Coverage OR Supreme Court upholds conviction of Woodburn bank bombers

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A member of the jury that sentenced two men to Oregon’s death row now believes that she may have “inadvertently” caused the decision of the jury to be biased.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live first reported on Monday that Marion County Circuit Court Judge Courtland Geyer was sent a letter from a juror who potentially casts doubt on the verdict and sentence. Geyer was one of the prosecutors assigned to the 2010 Woodburn bank bombing trial of Bruce and Joshua Turnidge.

The letter was processed by the postal service on August 30 and scanned into the court’s database on September 5.

Prosecutors told the jury that the father and son acted on their anger towards the government by planting a bomb at the Westcoast Bank in Woodburn. The bomb blew up in December 2008 and killed two police officers and critically injured a third. During the 3 month long trial, prosecutors told the jury that Bruce and Joshua Turnidge feared President Barack Obama would take away their rights to guns.

“I believe I may have inadvertently caused the outcome of the jury’s decision to be biased,” the woman wrote in her letter to now sitting Judge Geyer. “I wasn’t in a good place in my head. I was prescribed Rx pain meds, but looking back, I cannot honestly say I wasn’t misusing them.”

The woman writes that she is able to recall trying not to fall asleep during the trial.

“Thinking clearly now as opposed to before, I can honestly say I don’t believe I would have made the same decisions at all,” the woman writes in her letter.

She has since left the state, and is trying to “do right” and looking to start over after running into some domestic violence issues.

“It’s eating at me that 2 men may have spent the last 10 years in prison because of my actions,” the juror writes. “I’m sure that my actions with and around the other jurors probably caused them to feel obligated to side with me.”

The juror directed staff to read her juror notepad, which she suggested could offer insight into her state of mind during the trial.

“I know there will be repercussions,” the woman writes.

According to court records, when Judge Geyer received the letter, he turned the letter over to Judge Thomas Hart who presided over the Turnidge trial. Judge Hart then turned the letter over to Judge Lindsay Partridge who is handling some of the appeal matters.

The court redacted the contact information for the juror who wrote the letter. It was then sent to the attorneys involved in the case.

It remains unknown what implications the letter could have on the case. KOIN 6 News has reached out to the attorneys involved and will have more on this story throughout the day.