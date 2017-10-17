Grand jury indicts driver in Gresham cyclist’s death

Related Coverage Bicyclist killed in Gresham crash, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury this week handed up an indictment against a 23-year-old man accused of killing a cyclist in Gresham.

Kurtis Allen Linn is scheduled to appear before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge John A. Wittmayer for an arraignment.

The indictment charges Linn with manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief and assault stemming from the crash that on Oct. 8 near Southeast Stark and Southeast 212th Avenue.

According to court documents, Linn was likely speed racing prior to the crash. Investigators have been able to obtain surveillance video shows Linn’s vehicle hitting another vehicle, spinning out of control, and hitting Albert Sawdon while he was on his bike.

Court documents also show that Linn’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit several hours after the crash.

A trial date has not been set.