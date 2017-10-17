Forbes ranks richest Americans; you’re not on the list

Only Oregonian on the list is Phil Knight

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, Inc., attends the game between the Iona Gaels and the Oregon Ducks during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forbes released their 2017 ranking of the 400 richest people in America on Tuesday, and chances are you’re not on the list.

The only Oregonian on the list is Phil Knight — but he’s just 18th with an estimated $25.2 billion.

Though Donald Trump is on the list, he fell to 248th place after his net worth took a $600 million dive. Last year he was ranked at 156.

If you’re Googling to see who the leaders are, you’ll find Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin there. Page and Brin are ranked 9 and 10, with $44.6 billion and $43.4 billion respectively.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg comes in at 8 with an estimated worth of $46.8 billion.

But who are the Top 4 richest men in America? If you think hard you can probably guess.

