Eagle Creek Fire officials host 2 community meetings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two community meetings will be held this week about the status of the Eagle Creek Fire.

Representatives from the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Eagle Creek Fire will share findings and recommendations from the Burn Area Emergency Response Report during the meetings.

The Eagle Creek Fire started September 2 and is currently 50% contained. According to Inciweb, the estimated date for containment is November 30. Much of the gorge remains closed as officials work on restoring the area. Concerns over rock slides, erosion and hazard trees remain.

The meetings are:

Tuesday, October 17, 6:00 p.m., Port of Cascade Locks Pavilion, 427 Portage Road, Cascade Locks

Wednesday, October 18, 6:00 p.m., Hood River Middle School Auditorium 1602 May Street, Hood River