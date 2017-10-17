Driver charged for intentionally striking pedestrian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 34-year-old man will take a plea deal on Tuesday following allegations that he intentionally struck a pedestrian with his car, seriously injuring them.

The investigation began on February 22 when police got a report of a pedestrian who had been intentionally struck while near a driveway, according to court documents.

“The responding officer noted that the defendant had used a Honda Accord with no plates to strike the victim,” records show. Witnesses told police that they saw Patterson driving about 15 miles per hour and that the victim was standing on the apron of his driveway.

“After striking the victim with the car the defendant then drove off,” according to court documents.

The victim was taken to OHSU and suffered serious injuries. Police have not said if Patterson and the victim knew each other and a motive has not been released.

Patterson remains in custody. He is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and hit and run. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Cheryl A. Albrecht on Tuesday afternoon and will likely take a plea deal. Specific details of the agreement have not been released by the District Attorney’s Office.