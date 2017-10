FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — Forest Grove firefighters battled a house fire in the 3200 block of Main Street late Tuesday night.

Crews arrived to find a “well-involved” fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters rescued a turtle and a cat from the fire.

Firefighters have pulled a turtle as well as a cat out of the house. Crews are still putting out hot spots in the attic area. MJ pic.twitter.com/M4VchGvr1w — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) October 18, 2017

Heading to this fire now – will bring updates as they become available #KOIN6News https://t.co/uvNdHPxjok — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) October 18, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information when it becomes available.