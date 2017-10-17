Crews battle house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue and Gresham Fire crews knocked down a house fire on on NE Couch and NE 156th Tuesday evening.

According to Portland Fire, neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the house from more than 10 blocks away. Dozens of firefighters arrived to find a heavily involved fire and started aggressively fighting.

Everyone was able to get out of the house but a dog may still be inside. A cat was rescued from the house.

Firefighters will be working on extinguishing hot spots throughout the evening.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene for more information.