Beaverton basketball coach arrested for sex abuse

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A basketball coach who had “extensive contact with youth” was arrested for sexually abusing a minor and investigators said there may be more victims.

Laurence Metz is accused of abusing a teenage girl from a family he befriended through his work at Club Villa Sport in Beaverton. The 34-year-old faces four counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse, and was arrested October 6. He was released after posting bail at the Washington County Jail that same day.

He’s expected in court on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the allegations in December 2016 and worked with Oregon DHS over these months.

Metz coached youth basketball and runs a company called Metz Basketball Academy, officials said. He also help basketball classes at The Courts in Beaverton.

Detectives believe there may be other victims because of his extensive contact with minors.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 503.846.2500.