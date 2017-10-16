Teens break into Kelly Elementary School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say two teens broke into Kelly Elementary School on Monday morning.

The teens apparently broke a window to get into the building on SE Cooper Street and broke into a locked cabinet.

A security guard responded and apprehended one of the teens before officers arrived on scene. There was a brief struggle between the teen and the guard.

The other teen managed to flee the scene.

Police say there isn’t any significant damage to the building. The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center.