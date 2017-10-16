Redmond teen accused of burning victim with lighter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An 18-year-old from Redmond is charged with sexually and physically abusing 3 underage victims, according to court documents.

Seth Anthony Cluff is being held at the Deschutes County Jail in Bend after being arrested last week.

Records show that Cluff is charged with a total of 16 different felonies and 3 misdemeanors stemming from alleged incidents that occurred in 2014 through 2017. Cluff is charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, sodomy, meaning and assault.

The rape charge alleges that Cluff engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12. The assault charge alleges that Cluff caused physical injury to a child by using a butane lighter to burn her stomach. Prosecutors claim that Cluff used a knife as a dangerous weapon against another child, placing that child in “fear of imminent serious physical injury.”

Cluff is also accused of causing injury to a third child, but details on that incident were not made public in the court documents.

Cluff appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Friday Oct. 13.