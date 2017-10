PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died after reportedly crashing into a pole in Clackamas County Monday afternoon.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, only one car was involved in the crash on South Monte Cristo Road between Woodburn and Molalla. Both people inside were found dead when deputies arrived shortly after 2:40 p.m.

Investigators said speed was likely a contributing factor into the crash.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.