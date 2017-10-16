Sherwood police: No threat after Snapchat post

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sherwood police investigated a threat shared on Snapchat after a number of people reported it Monday evening.

Police said a 12-year-old with special needs posted on Snapchat about a possible school shooting, but officers spoke to the child and his parents and determined there is no threat to anyone.

Sherwood Police released this statement about the incident:

This threat was widely seen by the public, and we appreciate all of the calls, and concern to keep everyone safe in our community. The calls from those who saw this post, enabled us to act quickly, and determine if there was cause for alarm.”