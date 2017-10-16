Rock Creek bomb suspect faces parole violation

Related Coverage Docs: Suspect in Rock Creek had explosives in home

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Jason Schaefer, the suspect in an incident where an explosive detonated in his hand, will be in a Washington County court Monday afternoon on a separate charge.

Schaefer, 26, will face a judge on a parole violation. He lost part of his hand in the explosion during a traffic stop near NW 185th and NW Rock Creek Boulevard on October 11. A detective who was also injured in the blast may suffer some hearing loss.

Neither the FBI nor the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will comment on what additional charges Schaefer may face.

According to a bench warrant for Schaefer issued the day of the explosion, the FBI learned in September Schaefer was buying “numerous items that were causing concern” including explosive liquid, remotes to set off fireworks, more than 100 electric matches and at least a pound of hexamine, which can be used to make home-made explosives and is frequently used in suicide bombings.

The warrant said FBI agents arranged to search Schaefer’s apartment while he was being interviewed at the probation office on October 10.. Agents learned he did have explosives that could be detonated remotely, giving authorities probable cause to arrest him on the charge of felon in possession of explosives.

This case will be presented to the Washington County grand jury and detectives said they will take their time to build their case against Schaefer. Authorities are looking at a “full range” of charges.

But for now, Schaefer is only in court on a parole violation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.