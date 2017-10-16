Randall Children’s Hospital now Level 1 trauma center

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Randall Children’s Hospital has been verified as a Level 1 pediatric trauma center, the first children’s hospital in the Pacific Northwest to attain that status.

The hospital based at Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center announced the news Monday, saying the designation means it meets or exceeds national standards for treating the most severely injured children.

Roughly 50 pediatric trauma centers nationwide have been verified as Level 1 by the American College of Surgeons.

A hospital must meet several requirements to get verification. A major one is having pediatric specialists available around-the-clock in neurosurgery, radiology, anesthesia, orthopedics, trauma surgery and critical care medicine.