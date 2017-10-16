Portland PETA billboard features nude Alicia Silverstone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outspoken vegan actress Alicia Silverstone is baring all on a new billboard.

PETA announced Silverstone appears in the nude on the billboard on the corner of NW 21st Avenue and W Burnside Street.

The billboard is part of the organization’s fall campaign ‘I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Wool.’ A different #WoolFreeWinter PETA bus-shelter campaign starring Joaquin Phoenix is running in Boston.

Interestingly, her IMDb profile states:

“Refuses to appear nude in any of her movies. She requires a body double in her place for nude scenes. Also, when starring in the stage version of “The Graduate,” she insisted on wearing underwear for the famous nude-scene. The producers were forced to let her do this because, otherwise, she would have resigned from the show.”