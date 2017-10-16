Police: Woman stole more than $6K in ATF gear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 43-year-old woman is accused of stealing more than $6,000 in property belonging to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to Portland police.

Lacey Danielle Wilson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center last week on allegations of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and criminal mischief.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the ATF agent told police that his vehicle had been broken into while parked in a garage in Northwest Portland. The specific location was not disclosed. A window to the vehicle had been damaged and there were pry marks on a door.

The ATF agent told police that the items taken included two ATF vests, a Glock ammunition storage device, binoculars, window punch, a battery to a police radio, and two sets of handcuffs. The gear was worth more than $6,000 and the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be more than $1,000.

On Thursday October 12, Wilson was found sleeping behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma truck, according to court documents. Inside the bed of the truck included some of the items that had been stolen from the ATF agent. Police also found some clothing items inside the truck’s cab that had store tags on them.

Wilson told police that she drove the Tacoma to the parking garage in NW Portland and claimed to be a lookout as her accomplice broke into the ATF agent’s car and stole the items, according to court documents.

When Wilson was arrested, she was in an area that has publicly available wi-fi and told police that she was using it to consult with friends about what to do with the stolen property in the truck, records show.

Wilson was released from jail and then arrested again on Oct. 14 for unrelated drug charges.

The Toyota Tacoma that Wilson was found driving had been reported stolen from Broadway Toyota in Northeast Portland.