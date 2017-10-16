Oregon data: School attendance linked to test scores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It seems easy to understand: If you don’t show up for school, you won’t do well on tests.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Portland Tribune.

In Portland, some of the worst attendance records are also at the poorest performing schools. Students at Jefferson High School struggle to meet state standards, according to recently released data from the Oregon Department of Education.

Nearly 30% of their students skip more than 10% of their classes.

Roosevelt High School has a worse attendance record: more than 40% miss 10% of their classes.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.