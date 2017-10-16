Jaime Herrera Beutler partners with Veterans History Project

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler met with veterans on Monday morning to hear their military stories.

Herrera Beutler partnered with the Veterans History Project to host the event.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jim Voorhees was one of several veterans sharing his story. He spent 24 years in the Army and served two tours as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

“I had never thought about flying anything before, but I thought, well, it can’t be that hard,” Voorhees said.

Interviews with the veterans will be recorded and then submitted to the Library of Congress for preservation.

Herrera Beutler says hearing the stories firsthand is an important reminder of the sacrifice military members make.

“Regardless of how you feel about the politics around it, we need to be grateful when our fellow citizens put their lives on the line for us, period,” she says.