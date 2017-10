PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police investigated a shooting at the Plaid Pantry at 8110 NE Fremont Street Monday night.

Portland police said multiple people called 911 to report gunfire there and officers found bullets that hit the Plaid Pantry and a car in the parking lot there.

There are no reported injuries but the gang enforcement team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call 503.823.4106 or if you see a shooting, call 911.