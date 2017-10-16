Downtown Eugene canine ban to end Nov. 1

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Downtown Eugene’s ban on dogs will come to an end Nov. 1.

The Register-Guard reports Eugene city councilors are letting their ban on dogs in the city center expire. Several city councilors who voted for the ban in April say they intended for it to be temporary.

The downtown dog ban was one of numerous initiatives the city launched to try to make the area safer and more welcoming. City councilors had heard concerns about people downtown being frightened by aggressive dogs. Eugene police say they have not compiled how many citations they issued to violators or how many other contacts they had downtown with dog owners.

City councilors would need at least two public votes, plus a public notice and a public hearing, before they could reinstate the ban.