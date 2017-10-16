Counterfeit opioids on the streets of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Counterfeit prescription drugs are being sold in the Portland area, around Oregon and online, often containing extremely potent substances including heroin.

In a release Monday, the Portland Police Bureau said these counterfeits are being sold as Xanax, Oxycodone, Alprazolama and others. An analysis of the seized pills by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab shows the fake pills sometimes contained heroin, fentanyl, tramadol and other potent drugs that can cause overdoses.

Officials said 80 people have died in Oregon in accidental overdoses from synthetic opioids since 2014. The death toll is on the rise, they said.

Counterfeit opioids in Oregon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Images of opioids and counterfeit opiods sold on the streets of Portland and throughout Oregon, released by the Portland Police Bureau on October 16, 2017

This information comes on the heels of a “60 Minutes” report that the prescription drug industry is “out of control” and that the prescription drug distributors “allowed millions and millions of drugs to go into bad pharmacies and doctors’ offices, that distributed them out to people who had no legitimate need for those drugs.”

CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Joe Rannazzisi, the former head of the DEA’s Office of Diversion Control, if the big drug companies knew they were pumping drugs into American communities that were killing people.

“That’s not an implication, that’s a fact,” Rannazzisi told 60 Minutes. “That’s exactly what they did.”

The 60 Minutes story was a co-investigation with the Washington Post.