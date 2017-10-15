Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week: Week 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for its week 8 Game of the Week?
You tell us.
Last week, we headed to Sunset as the Apollos showcased a survivor mentality in a 17-0 win over Westview.
We provided:
- Live highlights on Twitter
- A running game score online
- Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock
- A postgame story online
- Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11
Here are the options for week 8
- Grant vs. Lincoln
- Sunset vs. Jesuit
- Gresham vs. Barlow
- Tualatin vs. Sherwood
Vote below and on our Twitter.