Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week: Week 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for its week 8 Game of the Week?

You tell us.

Last week, we headed to Sunset as the Apollos showcased a survivor mentality in a 17-0 win over Westview.

We provided:

Live highlights on Twitter

A running game score online

Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock

A postgame story online

Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11

Here are the options for week 8

Grant vs. Lincoln

Sunset vs. Jesuit

Gresham vs. Barlow

Tualatin vs. Sherwood

Vote below and on our Twitter.