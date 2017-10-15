Vote: KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week: Week 8

The Gresham HS football team gets ready to kick off against David Douglas HS on September 15, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of the week, once again. Where should the KOIN 6 Blitz crew head for its week 8 Game of the Week?

You tell us.

Last week, we headed to Sunset as the Apollos showcased a survivor mentality in a 17-0 win over Westview.

We provided:

  • Live highlights on Twitter
  • A running game score online
  • Pregame live shots from our anchor Stan Brock
  • A postgame story online
  • Highlights from the game on, well, Game On! at 11

Here are the options for week 8

  • Grant vs. Lincoln
  • Sunset vs. Jesuit
  • Gresham vs. Barlow
  • Tualatin vs. Sherwood

