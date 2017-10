PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people in Turner were found shot in their home on Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t give details on the health of the two people shot, though they did say further details will be available later.

The home is on the 5000 block of Ash Street in Turner.

The Sheriff’s Office said there’s no immediate danger to the public. The scene is an active on and the investigation is ongoing.