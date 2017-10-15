Thorns return NWSL title to Portland, hold rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to party with the NWSL champion Portland Thorns.

For the second time in 5 seasons, the Thorns are the champions of the National Women’s Soccer League after beating the North Carolina Courage on Saturday in Orlando.

The Thorns, who enjoy the biggest crowds in the league and have arguably the best roster, captured the title on the basis of a Lindsey Horan goal in the 50th minute, the only score of the match.

The party begins when the Thorns arrive at the Portland International Airport around 12:45 p.m. where fans are encouraged to welcome the team.

They’ll also be honored during halftime of the Timbers home match against DC United, and then a Championship Rally after the game.

The rally is free and open to the public, beginning around 7:45 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will be there and have more information later in the day.