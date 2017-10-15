PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekend brought perfect, Oregon fall weather. And many people took advantage by heading out to local pumpkin patches.
Our Anna Canzano asked on Facebook for you to contribute your pumpkin patch photos, and you delivered.
Look below for all the pumpkin patch photos
Pumpkin Patch Season is upon us
Pumpkin Patch Season is upon us x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run