McMinnville homeowner shoots, wounds intruder

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — An intruder was shot by a McMinnville homeowner early Sunday morning and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The intruder broke into a home in the 1300 block of Gilorr Street, just south of Claremont, around 6 a.m. Sunday, McMinnville police told KOIN 6 News. The homeowner shot and wounded the intruder, who will likely face charges after being medically evaluated.

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine if the homeowner will face charges. Police said the homeowners are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Officials have not released the name of either the intruder or the homeowner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McMinnville Police Tip Line at 503.434.2337.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.