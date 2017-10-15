Hogwarts Express rescues stranded family in Scotland

Train made an unscheduled stop at the request of police

LONDON (AP) — As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

The train that took Harry Potter to school was played onscreen by the Jacobite steam train in the Scottish Highlands.

On Friday, it made an unscheduled stop to pick up a family of six who were stranded when their canoe was washed away in a storm.

Father of the family Jon Cluett says he called police to see if any form of rescue was available.

Cluett said “the policeman said, ‘We’ve arranged for the next train passing to stop for you, and you’re not going to believe this but it’s the Hogwarts Express steam train.'”

Cluett said Sunday that his kids, aged 6 to 12, were “really excited” by the adventure.

 