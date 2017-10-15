4 workers escape 2-alarm roof blaze in Portland

Fire happened at building under renovation at SW Alder and 10th

Four workers escaped this 2-alarm fire on the roof at SW Alder and 11th, October 15, 2017 (Courtesy: Kathy Moyd)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire in downtown Portland brought a heavy response in Southwest Portland Sunday morning.

The fire at SW Alder and 10th began on the roof of vacant building that was under renovation. Contractors were at the building and reported the fire, and 4 workers were able to get off. One worker sustained a minor injury but was treated and released at the scene.

By 9:45 a.m., the fire was contained and investigators were on the scene to determine the cause.

The Portland Streetcar lines are disrupted because of the fire.

