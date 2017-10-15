4 workers escape 2-alarm roof blaze in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire in downtown Portland brought a heavy response in Southwest Portland Sunday morning.

The fire at SW Alder and 10th began on the roof of vacant building that was under renovation. Contractors were at the building and reported the fire, and 4 workers were able to get off. One worker sustained a minor injury but was treated and released at the scene.

By 9:45 a.m., the fire was contained and investigators were on the scene to determine the cause.

The Portland Streetcar lines are disrupted because of the fire.

RIDER ALERT: A-Loop and NS Line service are blocked at SW 10th & Alder by emergency vehicles responding to a fire. — Portland Streetcar (@PDXStreetcar) October 15, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.