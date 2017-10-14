Woman sues UO after getting hit at Ducks game

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Sutherlin woman is suing the University of Oregon after she was hit by what she called a “flying metal plate” during a 2015 Ducks game.

The Register-Guard reports that Debra Anderson says she suffered back and hip damage when the object struck her as she stood below skyboxes on the stadium’s north end.

Her suit asks for $160,000. It claims UO negligence led to her injuries.

University spokesman Tobin Klinger said the object that struck Anderson was a stadium roof plate. He says UO’s roofing contractor has checked out other plates to confirm they’re secure.

Klinger declined additional comment and said officials are still reviewing Anderson’s lawsuit, which was filed Oct. 3 in Lane County Circuit Court.

Anderson’s lawyer, Derek Snelling of Eugene, declined comment on the case.