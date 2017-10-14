Shot and left for dead, Klamath Falls woman is recovering

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s still a hole the size of a fist in Danielle Griffin’s back. She’s got a scar in her neck where one of the bullets pierced her. She wears a wig while she waits for her hair to grow back.

“I can’t look in the mirror anymore my hair is going, there is a giant scar on my face and every time (I look at it) it’s like a memory,” Griffin said, who still has a buck shot lodged in her tongue. “When I say flashbacks, like I remember what happened it’s of the pain, but that’s about it.”

It’s been over a month since Griffin was shot and left for dead, covered in blood on a bike path in Klamath Falls. Physically, she’s out of the hospital and recovering from the near-death experience, but a long road to full health still remains.

Griffin’s memory of the actual incident is hazy. She remembers hearing footsteps. Then, she heard a voice. The shots were the last thing she remembers before waking up in the hospital.

“I felt like I died,” she said. “It was a blissful euphoric feeling, I thought I was dead and then they woke me up. and I was like OK.”

Police are accusing Brittan McAuliffe, a former juvenile inmate escapee of shooting Griffin with a sawed off shotgun.

Griffin knew McAuliffe and thought he was cool from the time they spent together. But if she knew he was a former escaped inmate, she would’ve kept her distance.

Though Griffin is recovering, the damage still affects her. She can barely lift her arm.

“Walmart was something to really conquer and little things like that,” she said. “I took for granted I guess.”

She’s still in severe pain, but she says she’s a fighter. The love and support from her family helped give her that fighting spirit.

“Seeing my family cry like that, it got me going forward,” Griffin said, “and I don’t want to be sad, so pulled it together and got myself out of there.”

You can support Griffin and her recovery by donating to her Go Fund Me page. The link is here.