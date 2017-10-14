‘Pretty in Pink’ hits the runway in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tamika Herbert is a breast cancer survivor. She’s also a fighter, evidenced by her wearing a camouflage outfit at Saturday’s Pretty in Pink fashion show to benefit the Susan G. Komen society.

“We’re representing for all those in the fight,” Herbert said. “We’re fighting because we’re going to kick cancer where it doesn’t shine.”

The event happened at the Lloyd Center as runway models walked down the center’s new spiral staircase.

Below are some photos from the event

