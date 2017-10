PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns are the National Women’s Soccer League Champions.

Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan scored in the 50th minute for the game’s only goal as Portland shutout the North Carolina Courage in Orlando on Saturday for the league title.

North Carolina had a chance to even the score late in the game on a shot from inside the box, but Portland defender Emily Menges got a foot in front and denied the equalizer.