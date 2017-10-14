Police: Boy, 13, shoots, kills friend in Kelso accident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year old boy in Kelso accidentally shot and killed his friend on Saturday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and were not able to save the boy from dying. No adults were home at the time of the shooting.

Police said the shooter was “very distraught” and thought the gun was unloaded. The two boys had been friends for a long time, according to police.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to interview the boy and gain more details in an investigation.