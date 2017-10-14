People in Oregon City build homeless pods for vets

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people in Oregon City spent their Saturday building sleeping pods for homeless veterans.

The pods, which were funded by Clackamas County, Portland State and the city of Portland — among others — are part of a transitional shelter pilot project that will house up to 30 homeless veterans on county-owned land.

I think people deserve shelter. if we’re a community we need to take care of people who don’t have shelter,” said Brendan Murphy, a construction manager with the project.

The pods were made using recycled wood from the local Pickathon Music Festival.

“The goal is people will live there in order to stabilize their lives and then move into transitional housing,” Murphy said.