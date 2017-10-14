PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people brought lanterns and brightened the Portland night sky on Saturday in support of the area’s Leukemia and Lymphoma society.
The annual “Light up the Night” fundraiser attracted over 4,000 people, organizers said, as people marched through the city and over the Tillikum Bridge, carrying red for supporters, white for survivors and gold to remember those who have died from the two diseases.
“It symbolizes the light that the leukemia and lymphoma society and all of our supporters bring to those when they’re fighting the darkness of cancer,” said Stephanie Carlson with the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.
The mile-long walk helps fund treatments and support patients.
‘Light the Night’ brings thousands for annual fundraiser
