Blazers’ CJ McCollum suspended for season opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been suspended for one game for leaving the bench area during an altercation, according to the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

Kiki VanDeWeghe made the announcement Saturday morning. According to VanDeWeghe, the incident occurred during Wednesday night’s game with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The NBA posted a video of the altercation on its website, which shows McCollum getting up from the bench.

McCollum’s actions violate the NBA’s rule that states, “During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be suspended, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $35,000.”

The Blazers won Wednesday’s preseason game 113-104 against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

McCollum will be suspended without pay and unable to play the first game of the 2017-18 NBA regular season — which will be against the Suns on Oct. 18.