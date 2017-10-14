2, including teen, injured in overnight shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old woman and 19-year-old teen were both victims of separate shootings in Portland early Saturday, police said.

The first shooting occurred right before 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street.

Officers learned that two vehicles were in the parking lot when one occupant of one vehicle fired multiple shots into a parked, occupied vehicle. The suspect then drove away in a silver Cadillac sedan westbound on Stark Street while the driver of the victim vehicle left southbound on Southeast 96th Avenue.

Officers found the 35-year-old gunshot victim at a nearby hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The second shooting occurred a few hours later — right before 4 a.m. — at the 7-Eleven store at 4250 Northeast 122nd Ave.

Officers found a 19-year-old male victim who was suffering from a serious, but not life-threatening injury. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim and another male teen were walking eastbound on Northeast Shaver Street near 109th Avenue when a passing driver almost hit them. The teens and male driver exchanges words before the driver fired a shot at the teens, striking the 19-year-old. The driver then sped away.

Police said there is no useful suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about either of the two shootings is asked to call 503.823.3333.