Tornadoes not on the rise, social media sharing is

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three EF-0 tornadoes have touched down in the area in the past month, 2 just on Thursday, but experts say it’s not necessarily an increase in tornadoes but in ways to capture them.
Several people documented Thursday’s storm in photos and videos as it happened, spreading the word around social media quickly. The tornado warning also went out over multiple notification systems prior to the storm.
National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman said they were watching weather patterns early Thursday morning and knew there was a chance for a tornado. The warning was issued around 3:45 and lasted through 4:15. It was during that time the tornado touched down at the Aurora airport.
While this was a relatively weak tornado, it certainly did some damage to planes. Experts say you should take shelter when one happens. It’s not a bad idea to drill what to do just in case.
“We need to be aware that tornadoes can and do happen here and you should know what to do when a tornado happens,” Neuman said. “You should move to the interior of a house or try to move to a basement if you can, not look out the window and have a tree branch come flying through and hit you.”
Tornado touches down near Aurora, Oct. 12, 2017
