Tigard’s Lenzy spurns Fighting Irish for Ducks

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Braden Lenzy is a household name in the Oregon preps world. He’s a football star for Tigard who agreed to enroll early at Notre Dame to play for the Fighting Irish.

But his Oregon roots run deep. And now he’s going to stay home.

Last week, Lenzy and Tigard cracked West Linn’s winning code and handed the defending state champs their first loss of the season.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand how good of a coach and coaching staff Tigard has,” Lenzy told KOIN 6 News. “There may be players who don’t, may not get as much hype as other athletes in the state but will go to smaller colleges but will be able to compete with D-1 athletes year-in and year-out. And I think a lot of that is due to discipline and being great football players and, honestly, just team chemistry.”

His path to Notre Dame was unexpected, he said.

“I went to a Washington State junior day and was surprised with an offer and then within a month I had, like, 5 more so it all kind of blew up on me. Super unexpected. I was just a kid from Oregon, I never really expected it. honestly.”

One of those came from Notre Dame and he expected to play football and run track for them.

But things changed this past summer.

“After the track season I wasn’t happy just winning state in 4, I wanted to win in the 1, 2, and the 4,” he said. “I wanted to win in all three because that had only been done twice in Oregon history.”

He called school officials in South Bend and explained he didn’t want to enroll early any more because, if he did, he would miss his senior high school season in track.

Enter the Oregon Ducks.

“I started talking to Coach Taggart at Oregon and then over time I ended up flipping there,” Lenzy said. “I’m 100% done with the recruitment and I’m really happy where I am.”

With his recruitment to Oregon, the Ducks 2018 class solidifies its place in the Top 15, and Lenzy said he’s dedicated to making his home state proud. He’s looking forward to this, his senior season.

“Love my team and I’m really proud of all of them. I think there’ll be a lot more kids who will get a lot more recognition once the season’s over and they see what we’ve done.”

After college? Well, Lenzy’s not sure where life will lead him or if he sees himself going for the NFL or the Olympics. But he’s committed to his team — and to his home state of Oregon.