Portland debuts Audrey McCall Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will help debut a new beach on the east side of downtown on Friday morning.

A coming out ceremony for Audrey McCall Beach will be celebrated by twenty participants taking a swim in the river.

Maria Pope, PGE President and incoming CEO, Willie Levenson, Human Access Project, Brad Maslin, Central Eastside Industrial Council and Richard Whitman, Department of Environmental Quality are expected to make remarks at the ceremony.

Audrey McCall is the wife of Tom McCall.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later today.