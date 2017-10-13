Oregon taxpayers to get a $463M kicker with 2018 filing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon taxpayers will get a $463 million kicker for the 2016 tax year, state officials said Friday.

The tax surplus, confirmed by the Office of Economic Analysis, will go back to taxpayers through a credit on their 2017 personal income tax returns filed in 2018.

But don’t expect the state to send you cash. It’s strictly a tax credit.

How much your credit is will be determined by a number of factors. And if you owe the state money — previous taxes, child support, court fines, school loans — your kicker may go to pay that debt.

The state will have information on their website when the tax season begins in January, plus a “What’s My Kicker?” calculator.