Oregon: Health plans won’t change despite Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services announced Friday there won’t be a change in 2017 health plans despite President Donald Trump announcing he plans to stop payments to insurers stemming from the the Obama Administration’s Affordable Care Act.

“Oregonians can be assured that their 2017 plan rates and benefits will not change today or through the end of the year,” said Jean Straight, the acting director of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, in a statement. “Premiums will not change, premium assistance through HealthCare.gov will not change, and working families in Oregon who are enrolled in cost-sharing reduction plans can continue to access this important type of assistance.”

The department also said it’s implementing plans to “ensure stability beyond this year.”

In a statement to the Associated Press, the White House said the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress. Trump took to his personal Twitter to address the plan.

ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

According to AP, experts worry cutting off payments to subsidiaries would lead to a “double-digit spike” in premiums. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said Friday premiums, for 2017, won’t change.

The department also said it ordered health insurance companies offering plans on HealthCare.gov to increase their already approved silver metal tier 2018 plan by 7.1%. Gold and silver plans will not be changed, the department said.

“These rate increases are necessary to ensure the stability of the health insurance market,” Straight said. “Oregonians who receive financial assistance through the Marketplace will find that premium assistance will also increase, shielding them from most of the increase.”

Open enrollment for 2018 plans begins Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15, 2017.

