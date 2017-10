BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after a fire broke out at a residence in Beaverton Friday afternoon.

The fire in the area of NW 185th and Cornell Road was quickly doused by TVF&R, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

TVF&R tweeted one person was evacuated and one suffered undisclosed injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cause is under investigation. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.